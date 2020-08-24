Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 10:28 PM CDT until MON 11:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Juneau County in central Wisconsin…

Northern Adams County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 1115 PM CDT.

* At 1028 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast

of Friendship, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Juneau and northern Adams Counties, including the

following locations… Arkdale, Lake Arrowhead, Colburn, and The

Colburn Wildlife Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH