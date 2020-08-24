State Street businesses dealing with more damage after rebuilding

MADISON (WKOW) -- Broken glass and damaged windows return to State Street, after protests lead to vandalism.

At Shoo and Driftless Gallery, business owners spent the morning cleaning up.

While neither of them wanted to appear on camera, the owner at Driftless Gallery said in a statement she's sad to see the damage, but "there's a lot of pain all around these days and we're all just doing the best we can."

She will be retiring at the end of the week and closing shop for good.

Down the block at Goodman's Jewelers, owner John Hayes is frustrated that businesses were damaged again.

"Physical damage doesn't do any good to whatever cause people are protesting about," he said.

Goodman's Jewelers is where vandalism first began in May during protests and unrest after the killing of George Floyd. They're planning on boarding up before they leave Monday.

Hayes says they're concerned about what continued unrest may mean for the area.

"We were just starting to get people to come back downtown again and unrest like this is really bad for the merchants, it's going to scare people away and it's going to look bad," he said.

He says he understands that people are angry and frustrated, but he says he wants them to put that anger to productive use.

"You gotta find a venue, a way to get your voice heard," Hayes said. "Make sure everybody votes, that's the strongest voice that we can get."