Sterling Hall bombers held accountable; one suspect still at large

MADISON (WKOW) - The men convicted of bombing Sterling Hall in August 1970 always said they did not mean to hurt anyone.

But a researcher in the campus building was killed and the bombers ran from the law. Investigators worked to track them down and bring them to justice.

With the exception of one man.

Anti-Vietnam War protesters on the UW-Madison campus in 1970 drew the attention of the police.

"(Officers) Went to every damn rally," former Assistant Wisconsin Attorney General Mike Zaleski says. "They knew everyone from every radical group. Nobody knew these guys," Zaleski says.

Authorities say Karleton Armstrong, his brother Dwight Armstrong, David Fine and Leo Burt used a truck bomb to obliterate Sterling Hall. Their target was the Army Math Research Center and its connection to the war effort. Their fatal victim was physics researcher Robert Fassnacht.

"Did they set out to kill somebody? No, I don't think so," Zaleski says. "Did they set out to blow that building up and if someone died, well, that's just the price you pay, that's what happened," he says.



Earlier this month, a 27 News reporter reached out to Karleton Armstrong at his Town of Madison home for comment on the fifty year old bombing. Armstrong has yet to respond to that request.

Amstrong did speak out about the bombing claiming a life in a 1979 documentary. "I felt morally a sense of shame for taking someone's life," Armstrong said in the documentary. "I didn't feel it was justified."



Zaleski prosecuted Armstrong after Armstrong was arrested in Canada in 1972 and extradited to Wisconsin.

"I believe I asked him on cross examination, 'If you had to do this all over again, would you do it?' And he said, 'Yes.' "

After a half century, there are still strong feelings about the men who authorities say were responsible for the explosion, destruction and the death at Sterling Hall. And after fifty years, there is still an effort to locate and prosecute Burt. Both Armstrongs and Fine did prison time. But Burt was last seen at a boarding house in Peterborough, Canada in the early 70s. "Burt was pretty smart," Zaleski says. FBI officials in Wisconsin say Burt is still being sought.

During the Obama administration, former U.S. Attorney for Wisconsin's Western District, John Vaudreuil was ready to prosecute Burt, if found. "Every year, I went through every piece of evidence," Vaudreuil says. "The system of justice, you don't ever give up just because the person has evaded you for all these years.

Sterling Hall today stands without traces of that domestic terrorism. Yet authorities say the actions of four, misguided anti-war protesters are as relevant in 2020, as they were in 1970.