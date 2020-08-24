Taliban political team in Pakistan to talk Afghan peace push

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban political team has arrived in Pakistan as efforts appear to be ramping up to get negotiations underway between the Afghan government and the insurgent group. The talks were envisaged under a U.S-Taliban peace agreement signed in February but their start was hampered by a series of delays that have frustrated Washington. Some had expected the negotiations to begin earlier this month. The trip to Pakistan by the Taliban delegation will discuss with Pakistan’s leaders the “recent developments in Afghanistan’s peace process,” as well as “relaxation and facilitation of people’s movement and trade between the two neighboring countries.” Pakistan is thought to wield influence over the Taliban.