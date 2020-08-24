Teen identified as victim in fatal Kentucky mall shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The victim of a fatal Kentucky mall shooting has been identified as a 17-year-old boy. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said in a statement Monday that Kenneth Wayne Bottoms Jr. died Sunday at the University of Kentucky Medical Center of a gunshot wound. The manner of death was listed as a homicide. Police say two others were shot around 4 p.m. Sunday outside a store at the Fayette Mall. Their conditions haven’t been released. Police have said the shooting doesn’t appear to be random. No details have been released on the shooter, but police have sought tips from the public to help in the investigation.