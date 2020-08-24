Judge orders $1.5 million bail for third suspect in Anisa Scott killing

3RD SUSPECT CHARGED WITH HOMICIDE OF ANISA SCOTT, 11 WATCH LIVE: Initial court appearance for Jerry Ward, the third suspect charged in the homicide of Anisa Scott, 11 Posted by WKOW 27 on Monday, August 24, 2020

MADISON (WKOW) -- The third person charged in connection with the shooting death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott appeared in Dane County Court today where a judge ordered a $1.5 million bond.

Jerry Ward, 17, Madison, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree attempted homicide in the case.

Ward also had a $10,000 bail set in each of two other looting and robbery cases.

In addition to the homicide charges filed today, Ward was one of eight co-defendants alleged to have looted the Under Armour store on State Street on May 31.

In late May and early June, protests devolved into riots after the majority of the protesters had left. On each of the first two nights, the rioting included widespread looting on State Street.

Andre Brown, 16, and Perion Carreon, 19, are both in the Dane County Jail after being arrested for the shooting last week. The two made initial appearances in Dane County Circuit Court Tuesday.

Police have said Scott was not the intentional target of the Aug. 11 shooting, but she was the only one hurt. Investigators believe the gunmen were trying to hit the driver of the vehicle in which Scott was riding; that driver has been identified as the boyfriend of Scott's mother.

A bullet hit Scott in the head. Her family announced during an emotional press conference the following day that they decided to take Scott off of life support. She died Thursday, Aug. 13.

The complaint says seven or eight gunshots were fired, with Carreon telling investigators he was told to a make a turn so Brown could fire again. Officers arrested Brown and Carrion the day after Scott died.