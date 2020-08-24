TikTok sues Trump over his pending order to ban its app

NEW YORK (AP) — Video app TikTok is waging a legal fight against the Trump Administration’s efforts to ban the popular, Chinese-owned service over national-security concerns. TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, insisted that it not is a national-security threat and that the government is acting without evidence or due process. The company on Monday filed suit in federal court in California against the Commerce Department, President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, saying that it sought to prevent the government from impermissibly banning TikTok. Trump issued an executive order in August that imposed a sweeping but unspecified ban on any “transaction” with ByteDance.