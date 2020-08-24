Two women locked in GOP runoff, seeking to face Kendra Horn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two Oklahoma City women are facing off in a testy GOP primary runoff for the opportunity to unseat the lone Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation. Businesswoman Terry Neese and state Sen. Stephanie Bice are locked in a bitter contest for the nomination after neither secured more than 50% of the vote in a June primary. Neese led the field with 36% of the vote to Bice’s 25%. The two women are vying to replace first-term Rep. Kendra Horn , who pulled one of the biggest congressional upsets in the country in 2018 when she toppled a Republican incumbent. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.