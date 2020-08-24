UN: Over 10,000 Islamic State fighters active in Iraq, Syria

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. counter-terrorism chief says more than 10,000 Islamic State fighters are estimated to remain active in Iraq and Syria two years after the militant group’s defeat. And Vladimir Voronkov said their attacks in both countries have increased significantly this year. He told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that Islamic State fighters move freely “in small cells between the two countries.” Voronkov said the Islamic State extremist group has regrouped and its activity has increased in conflict zones like Iraq and Syria and also in some regional affiliates _ but threats in non-conflict areas have decreased.