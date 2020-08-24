UW alumni, former professor recall return to campus following Sterling Hall bombing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Despite the tragedy just a short time before, students returned to campus for the fall semester in 1970, but it was a much different place than they'd left in the spring.

Linda Plutchak recalled the morning of August 24, 1970. She was a graduate student in UW's school of education at the time.

"I drove on to University Avenue at about seven in the morning," she said. "There was smoke everywhere and there were fire engines everywhere, and it was just an absolute mess, and I had had no idea what was going on."

Robert Wilson was a brand new member of UW's facility at the time in the math department. He wasn't on campus at the time of the bombing, but said his office wasn't far from where it happened.

"The bombing had taken out all but one of my windows, had bent the metal frames of the windows, so they couldn't just put glass back in," said Wilson.

According to the UW-Madison archives, insurance estimates put damage on campus between $2.5 and $5 million dollars in 1970.

"We really did take awhile to internalize what a big thing this was I think," said Wilson.

Once students and staff returned for the fall, word of what happened began to spread.

"That's all that was on the news was the Sterling Hall bombing and it looked absolutely horrific," said Plutchak.

What was already a tense, wartime atmosphere amplified.

"There was just a lot of stress on campus," said Plutchak. "There was a lot going on, and a lot of tension and a lot of feelings."

As time went on though, so did life on campus.

"I don't want to downplay the tragedy of it, but you've got to live your life and get on with other things, and that's what we had to do," said Wilson.

"I really think ultimately, it didn't really change anything very much for good or ill, which is so unfortunate for the people that were intimately involved," said Plutchak.