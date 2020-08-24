What led up to the bombing of Sterling Hall

MADISON (WKOW) -- One action to protest the Vietnam War shattered UW-Madison in an historic moment for Wisconsin.

For decades, the bombing of Sterling Hall on campus was known as the worst act of domestic terrorism in US history, until the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.

That morning on Aug. 24, 1970 devastated the Madison community and the anti-war movement that had been gaining steam for years.

"This tragedy, which cost the life of one innocent student and injured others is an insane act representing the twisted and distorted sense of values of a deranged mind," then-Gov. Warren Knowles said at a news conference after the attack.

The target was the military-funded Army Mathematics Research Center, which was inside Sterling Hall. Demonstrators wanted the center off campus in their efforts to end the war.

In 1970, protests were becoming more violent at UW and across the country, as the war expanded into Cambodia and others were hurt in demonstrations at campuses like Kent State. Classes were canceled in spring at UW.

"That summer, the New Year's Gang were formulating their plot to bomb Sterling Hall," said UW-Madison Archives oral history project director Troy Reeves.

Those four men had tried to bomb the Badger Army Ammunition Plant on New Year's and later set fire to the ROTC building at UW, now called the Red Gym.

At 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 24, the group drove a stolen van up to Sterling Hall, packed with explosives then took off.

"Throughout the city people heard the blast," Reeves said. "It was the equivalent of 2,000 sticks of dynamite."

UW physics researcher Robert Fassnacht was killed in the explosion as he worked overnight to finish an experiment.

"His wife just gave birth to young girls, twins, and they were going to go to California the next day," said physics colleague and former UW chancellor John Wiley. "He had an Army cot. He was going to sleep there overnight while it warmed up to temperature and then the bomb went off."

Newspaper reports from 1970 show four others were also hurt in the explosion.

Word quickly spread of the bombing across the US.

"The bombing not only took Robert Fassnacht's life, but in a way, it sucked the life out of the anti-war movement and the war ended on Richard Nixon's terms," said former Madison mayor Paul Soglin.

Soglin, who was a city council member at the time and a protest leader in the Vietnam era, said rallies got smaller and lost the spirit of the protests amid fears of violence.

The city government was conflicted about how to respond after the attack, according to Soglin. He believes the violence set back progress on many issues in the coming years.