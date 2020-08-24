Wisconsin sports teams speak out after police shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin’s three major professional sports teams wasted no time speaking out after the police shooting of a Black man sparked violent protests in the Milwaukee suburb of Kenosha. A video that went viral on Sunday showed 29-year-old Jacob Blake getting shot, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat inside the vehicle. Blake was hospitalized and in serious condition Monday. The Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and Green Bay Packers all issued statements about the shooting. Brewers manager Craig Counsell wore a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt at his pregame media availability Monday.