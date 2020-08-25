Another night of destruction in downtown Madison following Kenosha police shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Chemical agents were used and arrests made during destruction in downtown Madison overnight.

The Madison Police Department said a peaceful protest with about 500 people took place Monday night and then spiraled into "destructive criminal activity" with some members of the group starting fires, breaking windows and looting businesses.

MPD said at one point, a business was entered and the crowd poured what appeared to be gasoline inside it and then tried to set it on fire.

The Madison Police Department acted as security throughout the night and the Madison Fire Department extinguished fires.

Agitators threw rocks, bottles and other projectiles at officers and MPD said chemical agents were used.

Six arrests were made, one of which was armed with a handgun at the time of the arrest.

MPD is investigating the criminal activity and will continue to identify additional suspects.