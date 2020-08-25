Antetokounmpo voted NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) --

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been voted NBA Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the fifth player to win that award and MVP in a career. The Milwaukee Bucks All-Star was MVP last year and is the favorite to repeat this season. He ended the two-year reign of Utah center Rudy Gobert as Defensive Player of the Year. Antetokounmpo received 75 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters, finishing with 432 points. Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis was second and Gobert third. Antetokounmpo joined Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson and Kevin Garnett as players to do the MVP-Defensive Player of the Year double.