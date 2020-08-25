Anthony of iconic Prince spaghetti commercial dies

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts man who as a 12-year-old boy appeared in an iconic television commercial for Prince spaghetti running through the streets of Boston’s Italian North End has died. The death of Anthony Martignetti was announced on Facebook on Monday by his brother Andy. He was 63. The 1969 commercial featured a woman leaning out a tenement window and shouting “Anthony! Anthony!” The commercial that ran nationally for 13 years cut to the young boy sprinting through the city streets, until he burst panting through the front door. Martignetti later worked as a court officer in Dedham and lived in Boston’s West Roxbury neighborhood. A funeral is scheduled for Friday.