AP Exclusive: Inmate beaten to death at federal lockup

The FBI is investigating the killing of an inmate who was beaten to death at a federal lockup in Indiana. An autopsy report obtained by The Associated Press shows the May death of 59-year-old Jose Nieves-Galarza was a homicide caused by “blunt-force injuries” that caused him to bleed to death in his cell. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons did not respond to questions about whether any inmates or staff have been disciplined in the attack, which nearly ruptured the man’s aorta. The killing is at least the third in recent months inside a federal prison. The killings are among the latest security issues for the federal Bureau of Prisons, which has been plagued by chronic violence, serious misconduct and persistent staffing shortages.