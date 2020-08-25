Asia stocks rise, spurred by hopes for COVID treatment

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher as investors hang onto hopes the coronavirus pandemic may come under control with treatments being developed. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea and Australia rose Tuesday, while shares in China fell slightly. Investors are also awaiting a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later this week that he would normally give at an annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials sometimes generate huge market-moving headlines at the symposium, which is online this year. Tuesday’s rally tracked one overnight on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 gained 1% and added to its all-time high set last week.