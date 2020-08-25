Asia Today: SKorea orders doctors to stop strike amid crisis

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Health officials in South Korea have ordered thousands of striking doctors to return to work as the country counted its 13th straight day of triple-digit jumps in coronavirus cases. The health minister says those who refuse could have their licenses suspended or revoked, or even face a prison term of less than three years. Doctors in Seoul have joined physicians in other parts of the country in a three-day strike against government plans to boost the number of medical students. Yonhap news agency says the walkouts have forced major hospitals in Seoul to reduce working hours or delay some surgeries. China suspended a flight from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai for a week after five passengers tested positive.