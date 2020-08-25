Bill draft would create statewide use of force review board; riots reignite in Kenosha

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- A bill that's been drafted in the Wisconsin State Legislature would create a new statewide use of force advisory board to review incidents where police kill or seriously hurt civilians and when suspects kill or seriously injure officers.

27 News obtained a copy of the draft on the same day Governor Tony Evers called the legislature into a special session on August 31. That session will take up a package of bills authored by Democrats; among the bills are measures to create a statewide use of force protocol, mandated annual de-escalation training, and a ban on the use of chokeholds.

A source told 27 News State Senator Van Wanggaard (R - Racine), a former police officer, authored the bill. Wanggaard's Chief of Staff, Scott Kelly, said Monday Wanggaard is putting the final touches on multiple police reform bills. Kelly said none of the bills have Democratic co-sponsors as of yet but was hopeful there would be bipartisan support.

The advisory board would include a firearms instructor, an arrest tactics instructor, an expert in cultural competency, and a mental health professional.

The board would have no say on the separate criminal investigation. Instead, it would act like the NTSB does following airplane crashes. Members would review the incident to determine points where the risk of death or injury could have been minimized. The board would then share its report with all Wisconsin law enforcement with the idea of refining best practices over time.

Between Wanggaard's proposals and the Democratic police reform package, there will need to be some kind of agreement between the two parties to pass any legislation, given the Republican majority in the legislature and Democratic governor.

"They need to set all their differences aside and do what's right for the police officers and the community," said Michael Bell, whose son was killed by Kenosha Police in 2004.

Bell was at a downtown demonstration Monday afternoon in Kenosha. He led the push that resulted in the passage of a 2014 law that requires outside agencies to lead the investigation when police kill someone or when a person dies in their custody.

"Kenosha is ground zero for bad police shoots," Bell said. "Starting with my son, going on with this Jacob (Blake) case, the worst police shoots are happening right here in Kenosha."

Kenosha has experienced two nights of rioting after video spread online showing an officer shooting Blake. In the video, the officer is pursuing Blake with his gun drawn. Blake is walking away and tries to get into a car when the officer shoots Blake several times while holding his shirt. In the video, a total of seven shots are audible.

"Everything wasn't on social media, said Kenosha resident Alvin Owens about why the shooting sparked such a violent reaction. "A 2-year-old, as I stated earlier, can be on the phone playing a game and get the same information or video of someone being shot at a 92-year-old. So everyone is seeing everything at the same time."

Afternoon of Angst Turns into Second Night of Rioting

Owens said he is the director of Education Youth Development Outreach in Kenosha and was hopeful the Monday afternoon gathering would be productive with Mayor John Antaramian scheduled to join activists and religious leaders for a news conference.

Shortly before the event, Darryl Morin from Forward Latino said the mayor's office moved the press conference inside for security reasons. When people were turned away outside the public safety building, a crowd gathered at the door.

Antaramian spoke to the crowd with a bullhorn in the parking lot but agitated protesters tried to block the mayor from going back inside, prompting police to pepper spray those crowding the door.

Kenosha tried moving mayor's press conference inside. Protesters blocked the entrance so now the mayor is speaking in the parking lot over a bullhorn. pic.twitter.com/1HV4o8pBWm — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) August 24, 2020

"Let the young people's voice be heard because they're upset and they have reason to be because they're gonna carry thing moving forward," said Kenosha activist Tanya McLean. "And they need to have platform for their voice to be heard peacefully."

McLean warned that anyone who did not plan to protest peacefully should stay home Monday night. Agitators, some of whom appeared to travel in from Milwaukee, Chicago, and beyond, launched fireworks at the line of sheriff's deputies guarding the entrance to the Kenosha County Courthouse.

A voice from inside a military-style tactical truck warned that if protesters kept throwing and launching objects, they would respond with tear gas. The objects and fireworks kept flying, prompting law enforcement firing tear gas canisters and rubber bullets into the crowd.

The sporadic volley of fireworks and tear gas continued for more than two hours before large fires began sparking elsewhere in the city.