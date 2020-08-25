Brother of airman charged with murder resolves Arizona case

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The brother of a onetime U.S. Air Force airman charged with murder has entered a plea agreement in a separate but related case. Under the agreement, Samuel Gooch would avoid any time behind bars. He is scheduled to be sentenced in early October. Authorities had accused him of flying to Arizona from Wisconsin to pick up what he thought was the rifle used in the shooting of 27-year-old Sasha Krause. Gooch’s brother, Mark, has pleaded not guilty in Krause’s death. The Mennonite woman disappeared from northwestern New Mexico in January. Her body was found later in the forest outside Flagstaff.