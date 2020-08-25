China’s FM visits Italy, first foreign trip since pandemic

ROME (AP) — Prominent Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law called on the Italian government to take a tough stand against China’s security measures in Hong Kong when Italy’s foreign minister meets with his Chinese counterpart. Standing outside of Italy’s Foreign Ministry with an Italian parliamentary delegation, Law said Italy’s position on China’s recent actions in Hong Kong should be in line with the European Union’s stance. Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio was meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister’s Wang Li on Tuesday at the start of Wang’s five-nation European tour. It is Wang’s first foreign trip since the coronavirus outbreak in China that turned into a global pandemic.