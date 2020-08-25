WATCH: City leaders condemn vandalism and looting in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison city leaders today called for an end to the damage, vandalism and looting that plagued downtown last night.

Mayor Sayta Rhodes-Conway, Acting Chief Vic Wahl, Fire Chief Steven Davis, and Council President Sheri Carter met with the media Tuesday afternoon to discuss the peaceful protests that evolved into incidents of violence and destruction late last night and early this morning.

Rhodes-Conway called on people to channel their anger to find solutions in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police.

"Our city honors the First Amendment and peaceful protests, but we draw the line on arson, theft, and criminal damage to property that puts people’s lives in danger," Rhodes-Conway said.

Council President Sheri Carter said protest is for change, not burning and breaking.

"We protest for breaking down the walls of institutional and systemic racism," she said. "I'm asking you today, and I will ask you tomorrow and the next day, not to derail the movement by changing the focus."

Wahl said a group came downtown not focused on expression, but on violence and destruction.

About 40 businesses were damaged, Wahl said, and a number of them were looted.

Police also saw at least two instances where people attempted to start buildings on fire, and officers provided support to the firefighters who went in to put out the fires.

Three officers were injured, Wahl said.

Fire Chief Davis said it was the most destruction he's seen in 30 years with the city.

Davis called on homeowners to secure gas cans that are stored in back yards. Firefighters believe that's where some of those involved in the damage were able to get it.

Police were called to numerous dumpster fires, which were quickly suppressed. Two liquor stores, a candy store, and other businesses were also broken into early Tuesday morning.

Six people were arrested, according to police.

"It is time to work together to put our energy and our anger into more productive measures," said Mayor Rhodes-Conway. " Work to make a difference in your community, by volunteering to help young people find jobs, internships, and mentors with life experiences similar to theirs."