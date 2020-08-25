Colombia turns to emergency ventilators to treat COVID-19

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The machine called the Heron looks like many other ventilators used to treat COVID-19 patients. There’s a screen atop a metallic box that displays the amount of oxygen being pumped into a person’s lungs. But this device costs about $4,000 — a fifth of the price of ventilators imported from China. And it’s made in Colombia, where some hospitals have been overwhelmed by a growing number of coronavirus patients. Local officials say the recently begun emergency deployment of the ventilators could save hundreds of lives and make Colombia a pioneer in low-cost equipment for COVID-19 patients. They’re awaiting full approval from Colombian regulators.