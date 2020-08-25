Community leaders come to State Street in effort to prevent further unrest

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of community leaders gathered on State Street Tuesday night to work to prevent another night of rioting, looting and vandalism.

Rioters took over downtown Madison Monday night following the killing of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police.

The officials were brought together by Michael Johnson, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and included United Way Dane County President Renee Moe, former Mayor Paul Soglin, new MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton D. Jenkins, school board President Gloria Reyes, Council President Sheri Carter, Rep. Shelia Stubbs, officials from the mayor's office and other leaders.

Michael Johnson and elected officials preparing to intervene should there be rioting tonight. https://on.wkow.com/3j8BJVo Posted by WKOW 27 on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Soglin noted that the current unrest comes 50 years after the bombing of Sterling Hall on the UW campus. And like then, protests didn't take place in one night but grew over time.

"This is pretty serious," Jenkins said. "This is not a Madison issue, it's a world issue."

Jenkins said he was glad they were coming out in a peaceful manner tonight, and said it will take the same kind of energy to fight for human decency.

Stubbs agreed, saying, "This is no longer the time to sit around and do nothing."