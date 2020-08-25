Coroner attributes California death to Vegas mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A coroner in California has attributed the death of a woman to wounds she received in the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017. The decision by authorities in San Bernardino County could add Kimberly May Gervais to the list of 58 people killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. However, Las Vegas police said Tuesday they do not plan to adjust the death toll. A coroner’s official says an investigation completed Friday confirmed that Gervais died last Nov. 15 from complications of spine injuries she received when was shot in the neck. She died at age 57.