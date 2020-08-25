COVID-19 tests will now be required for nursing home staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it will require nursing homes to test staff regularly for COVID-19 or face fines. Officials are still scrambling to check the spread of the coronavirus among frail elders in long-term care facilities, who account for 4 in 10 deaths overall. Tuesday’s move comes months after the White House first urged governors to test all nursing home residents and staff. With residents, nursing homes are being required to offer them coronavirus tests if there is an outbreak or if any show symptoms. The nursing home industry says many facilities still face delays getting back test results.