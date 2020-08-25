DAY 2: Here’s what to expect at the RNC and how you can watch

CHARLOTTE (WKOW) -- The 2020 Republican National Convention will continue Tuesday with more speakers, including a former high school student who made headlines last year.

The theme of Tuesday’s events is “Land of Opportunity.” President Donald Trump is expected to speak again after his appearance at the convention in Charlotte on Monday night.

The Trump campaign has reported the following will speak Tuesday night:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson

Jason Joyce

Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump

Nick Sandmann is also expected to speak Tuesday, according to NPR. He found himself the subject of a national story in 2019 when he was recorded with high school classmates during a confrontation with a Native American protester in Washington D.C.

Sandmann was accused by some as being disrespectful, but he claimed he was trying to diffuse the situation. He sued multiple media organizations as a result of their coverage of the situation.

The convention kicked off Monday morning with in-roll call in Charlotte. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were then formally nominated for the Republican ticket.

Republican delegates did travel to Charlotte this week to conduct business in person.

