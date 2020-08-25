DeVos softens position on schools reopening in Georgia visit

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is softening earlier comments that called for schools to reopen for in-person instruction for all. During a visit to a Georgia high school on Tuesday, she said that what she really wants to see is “100% learning.” DeVos and President Donald Trump have been pressuring school systems to open in person. The 56,000-student Forsyth district is the largest school system in Georgia to have resumed full-time in person instruction for any student who wants it. About 30% of parents instead chose all-virtual schooling. The Forsyth district has reported 45 coronavirus infections so far among students and staff.