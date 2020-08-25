Environmental groups sue to block Alaska’s Arctic drilling

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Environmental groups filed lawsuits aimed at halting efforts by the Trump administration to open up wide swaths of Alaska’s Arctic to oil drilling. Two separate lawsuits were filed late Monday challenging a plan to allow drilling on more than 18 million acres of land in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. The legal actions contend the administration is rolling back protections for the ecosystem. The lawsuits came the same day environmental groups filed legal challenges to the opening of the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas lease sales. Industry officials say such actions could keep the nation from embracing its energy potential.