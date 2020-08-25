Evers orders flags to half-staff for Marine buried today in Union Grove

MADISON (WKOW) — The Oak Creek Marine who died in June when the amphibious assault vehicle he was on sank will be laid to rest during services planned for today in Union Grove.

Private First Class Eric A. Bath, 19, died June 30, when an amphibious assault vehicle carrying 15 Marines and one Navy sailor sank off the coast of Southern California during a training exercise.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff today in honor of Bath

“Pfc. Bath was motivated to serve his country, finding his passion and desire to serve from a young age and working diligently to do so,” Gov. Evers said in a news release. “Pfc. Bath was a cherished son, brother, grandson, and member of his church community and had a deep love for his friends, family, and country. On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we join his loved ones and community in mourning this profound loss and honor his memory, his ambition, his bravery, and his service.”

Bath's interest in military service began from a young age and in his senior year of high school, Bath transferred to online learning in order to prepare to enlist immediately following graduation, according to the news release.

He joined the United States Marine Corps. on July 29, 2019 and earned the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal while serving.