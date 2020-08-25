FBI reassigns top LA agent after 2018 baseball game buffet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal inspector general’s report says the top FBI official in Los Angeles violated federal ethics regulations by holding a sensitive meeting of agency brass at a 2018 Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game. The report says Paul Delacourt, the former assistant director in charge of the LA field office, and other high-ranking FBI special agents dined from a free, expansive buffet in the exclusive Stadium Club overlooking the field and surrounded by fans at the game. Delacourt was transferred to FBI headquarters. Delacourt’s attorney says the reassignment was not a disciplinary action and there are inaccuracies in the report, which he declined to specify. POLITICO first reported the news Tuesday.