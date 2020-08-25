Fierce storm surge feared as Laura bears down on Gulf Coast

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tropical Storm Laura has entered the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, gathering strength on a path to hit the U.S. coastline early Thursday as a major hurricane, capable of “devastating” damage. Forecasters expect Laura to rapidly intensify, becoming a Category 3 hurricane before landfall. They’re warning of a seawater higher than a basketball hoop that could swamp entire communities. Towns near the Louisiana-Texas state line are bracing for the worst. Laura already killed at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, where it knocked out power and caused flooding in the two nations that share the island of Hispaniola.