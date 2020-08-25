Flood Advisory from TUE 7:04 AM CDT until TUE 10:15 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dodge County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Fond du Lac County in east central Wisconsin…

Northeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin…

Green Lake County in south central Wisconsin…

Marquette County in south central Wisconsin…

Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 1015 AM CDT.

* At 704 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have

fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Watertown, Beaver Dam, Waupun, Portage, Ripon, Mayville, Columbus,

Horicon, Juneau, Lomira, Pardeeville, Randolph, Fall River,

Montello, Markesan, Theresa, Westfield, Princeton, Hustisford and

Oakfield.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&