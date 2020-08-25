Floods in northern Afghanistan leave dozens dead, injured

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Heavy flooding in northern Afghanistan has killed more than two dozen people and injured scores of others. A spokesperson for Parwan province says casualties may still rise as rescue teams work to locate those buried under hundreds of destroyed houses. She says 25 died and 40 were injured while the head of the provincial hospital says 35 bodies and 76 injured were brought there. The flooding started in the central part of the province Tuesday night following heavy rains. The spokesperson called on the government to deliver aid and provide immediate support for workers digging through mud to reach those trapped. Summer often brings heavy rainfall in northern and eastern Afghanistan, leading to floods that leave hundreds dead every year.