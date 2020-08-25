Former dance team coach sentenced for stealing from squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The former dance team coach at a Green Bay high school accused of stealing money from the squad has been to three years of probation. WLUK-TV reports that Brittany Rowell had paid back more than $7,400 for the thefts from Bay Port High School before Tuesday’s sentencing. Judge Kendall Kelley ordered her to write letters of apology to the dance team and others at Bay Port. The sentence includes 240 hours of community service. Authorities say Rowell took money from a car wash fundraiser and there also was money missing from a coupon book fundraiser and from vendor fees from a craft show