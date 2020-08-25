Former Madison West swimming standout Feller is uncertain about collegiate swimming future while stuck at Iowa

Charlie Feller has usually found success in a swimming pool. He won an individual state title in the 100 Yard Breaststroke last year and was part of multiple team championships for Madison West.

Feller always wanted to swim in college. He committed to the University of Iowa last summer but thing changed this summer, drastically.

Last week, Iowa announced they would be cutting four varsity sports programs at the end of the 2020-21 school year due to budget problems from the pandemic.

It's an extremely difficult day for the #Hawkeyes.



An open letter to the University of Iowa and Hawkeye Athletics Community from President Bruce Harreld and Director of Athletics Gary Barta:



The men's swimming program is one of those teams getting chopped. News Feller learned as he was driving to Iowa City to move into his dorm room for his freshman year of college.

"I mean it was shocking to say the least," said Feller. "I didn't really assess it until I got there and I wanted to talk to all of my teammates about it."

Moving forward has it's uncertainties for Feller. He put his name in with the NCAA to enter their Transfer Portal. He also just started classes on Monday.

"My hope is that I'll be able to finish out this season here at Iowa, but after that I don't know what the future holds," said Feller.

He is allowed to continue training in the pool at Iowa this fall.