Greek coast guard: 92 people rescued from migrant boat

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says a major search and rescue operation is underway after authorities received an emergency call from a boat carrying an unknown number of migrants in the eastern Aegean. The coast guard said 92 people had been rescued in the operation west of the small island of Halki Tuesday night, and rescue crews were continuing to search for others. It was unclear how many people in total had been on board. Five nearby vessels and two military helicopters were participating in the search, as were one navy ship and five coast guard vessels.