Hot and humid trend the rest of the work week

MADSION (WKOW) - The heat wave continues until the weekend when temps take a significant nose dive.

STORM RECAP

Severe storms rolled through parts of southern Wisconsin last night bringing large hail, high winds and heavy rain.

Southwestern Wisconsin missed out on this heavy rain, and really could use some as we're running 4-5" drier than normal over the past month.

SET UP

A heat dome is setting up across the Midwest. This will push the storm threat farther north until the system collapses southward with another round of storms possibly developing by Friday.

TODAY

Partly sunny, hot and humid with isolated storms lingering this morning. Highs will get to the upper 80s and low 90s with the hottest conditions in southwestern Wisconsin. Expect slightly milder temps where storms rolled through farther north and west.



A heat advisory continues from 1 pm - 7 pm for Crawford, Grant and Richland Counties in the WKOW area. Expect the heat index to push close to 100° later today.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy, warm and muggy with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with temps in the low 90s. Heat index will push close to 100° again.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny, hot and humid with a couple isolated storms possible. Highs rebound to the upper 80s with heat index in the mid 90s.



Storms may develop Thursday night ahead of a cold front, with a few possibly being strong to severe.

FRIDAY

Still warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s, but more storms could develop through the day.

SATURDAY

On the back side of the cold front, conditions become much more comfortable with lower levels of humidity and temps only in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny with temps in the mid 70s.



MONDAY

Partly sunny with a few storms possibly developing and temps in the mid 70s.