Hot and sunny weather continues

MADISON (WKOW) - A very warm ridge will build in through Tuesday night for Wednesday, bringing hot temperatures and a humid day.

Highs in the 90s are expected for Wednesday, heat indices will be well into the 90s. Dew point values will be in the 70s, feeling uncomfortable outside. Although, some breezy conditions with decent mixing of drier air will provide a little bit of relief.

Temps will stay hot through Thursday with dry weather.

Showers, possibly storms, and clouds will result in cooler temperatures Friday although still very warm.

Below average high temperatures return for the weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Dry weather over the weekend, likely sunny.