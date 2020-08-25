Hundreds demonstrate in Madison after Kenosha Police repeatedly shoot Jacob Blake

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds of people showed up at the Capitol Monday night to protest police brutality and to lift up Black voices.

The group organized throughout the evening, and took off down State Street around 9 p.m., marching all the way to the intersection of University Ave. and Frances St., where they blocked traffic for several minutes.

As they blocked traffic, they took a knee in silence. Then, speakers began talking about Jacob Blake, who Kenosha Police shot several times and remains hospitalized, as well as other Black people this summer who didn't survive -- like George Floyd, killed by Minneapolis Police, and Breonna Taylor, killed by Louisville Police.

The group then marched back up State Street to Henry, where they turned by several fraternities and sororities, stopping at a few and encouraging onlookers from within to come out and join them. Several did.

The group then circled back up State Street to the Capitol, where they stayed for a while.

Two dumpsters were set on fire at the top of Hamilton on the Capitol Square.

After remaining at the Capitol for some time, several of the demonstrators wheeled dumpsters to different corners of the Capitol Square and lit them on fire. 27 News saw at least four on fire, with fire crews waiting until crowds moved away to put them out.

By 11:30 p.m., winds from incoming storms were starting to pick up, and the crowd started to thin slightly.

This story is developing and accurate as of Monday night. Tune in to Wake Up Wisconsin Tuesday morning for any late-breaking developments.