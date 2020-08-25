Iowa farmers unsure what’s next after winds flatten corn

WOODWARD, Iowa (AP) — Before an unusual wind storm this month, Iowa corn farmers were expecting a near-record crop. About a month before corn would be fully mature and ready for harvest, a derecho blew in from the west with hurricane-force winds that cut a swath through the middle of Iowa. The Aug. 10 storm flattened corn fields and damaged grain bins, farm buildings and homes. Millions of acres of Iowa corn are damaged to some degree. Crop insurance and other federal programs will help. And those outside the damaged area could benefit from higher prices that may result.