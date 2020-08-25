Iran dismisses demands beyond nuke deal as IAEA head visits

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s nuclear chief says his country won’t accept any additional demands beyond its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal. The statement on Tuesday comes as the chief of the U.N. nuclear watchdog is visiting Iran. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived in Iran on Monday to press for access to sites where authorities are thought to have stored or used undeclared nuclear material. The visit comes as the U.S. is pushing to “snapback” U.N. sanctions on Iran for allegedly violating the nuclear deal with world powers, which the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from two years ago.