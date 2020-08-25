Israel bombs Gaza militants in response to fire balloons

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says it bombed militant positions in the Gaza Strip in response to incendiary balloons launched into southern Israel the previous day. It was the second night in a row that the bombing took place. Tensions between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have intensified in recent weeks. Tuesday’s strikes came as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was visiting the country as part of an effort to advance Mideast peace following the historic Aug. 13 announcement of a deal to establish ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.