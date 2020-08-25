Israel reports ‘security incident’ along border with Lebanon

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military ordered residents living in communities near the border with Lebanon to shelter in place and blocked roads early Wednesday following what it described as a “security incident” in the area. The military declined to provide further details. Israel has been bracing for a possible attack by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah since an Israeli airstrike killed a Hezbollah fighter in neighboring Syria last month. Israel considers Hezbollah to be its toughest and most immediate threat. After battling Israel to a stalemate during a monthlong war in 2006, Hezbollah is believed to be far stronger today.