Jacob Blake’s family urges to stop destruction

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Jacob Blake's family spoke to media Tuesday afternoon. They were joined by Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump.

Blake is now paralyzed from the waist down after a bullet hit his spinal cord. Blake's mother Julia Jackson pleaded for an end to the destruction. She says it's not what her son wants.

"So I'm really asking and encouraging everyone in Wisconsin and abroad to take a moment and examine your hearts," said Jackson.

Attorney Ben Crump says the family is going to file a civil lawsuit. The family is also calling for the office who shot Blake to be fired and arrested. Crump Added that Blake's family will be at Friday's march in Washington, D.C. They'll join the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.