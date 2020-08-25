Kremlin: Navalny poisoning accusations ’empty noise’

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin has rejected accusations of involvement in an alleged attack on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny who is in a coma in a German hospital. The denial came a day after doctors said tests indicated that Navalny was poisoned. The politician’s allies alleges that the Kremlin is behind the illness of its most prominent critic, with some demanding an investigation into whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was involved. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday that “these accusations absolutely cannot be true and are rather an empty noise.” Peskov saw no grounds for launching a criminal invesgitation into Navalny’s condition