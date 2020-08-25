Lawsuit challenges Gov. Evers COVID-19 order, mask mandate

MADISON (WKOW) -- A conservative law firm is challenging Gov. Tony Evers emergency declaration issued in July requiring Wisconsinites to wear masks indoors, stating the governor overstepped his emergency powers.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit on behalf of Wisconsin residents and taxpayers claiming Evers violated state law by declaring a second public health emergency on July 30.

WILL's challenge claims state law "forbids a governor from unilaterally extending a public health emergency beyond 60 days or skirting the law by declaring multiple 60-day emergencies for the same crisis."

Rick Esenberg, president of WILL, said this action is not about people being required to wear masks or debating if they are good policy but said instead about "the rule of law."

"Governor Evers cannot seize these time-limited emergency powers more than once without legislative approval," said Esenberg.

This challenge comes after multiple calls by Republicans in the State Senate to convene to vote down Evers order. In order to do that, Assembly Republicans would also need to be on board, but after gaging their caucus it seemed they didn't have enough votes to pass a resolution to revoke the order.