Lawyer tells UN judges Mladic may not be fit for key hearing

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A lawyer for Ratko Mladic has told a U.N. court that the former Bosnian Serb military chief may not be mentally fit to take part in an appeal hearing against his convictions for crimes including genocide committed throughout the 1992-95 Bosnian War. Mladic’s lawyer warned Tuesday that pressing ahead could lead to a miscarriage of justice. The hearing went ahead despite the lawyer’s objections. Mladic was in court and initially wore a face mask, before pushing it below his chin and then removing it altogether. He is asking a panel of five appeals judges to overturn all his convictions.