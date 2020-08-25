Madison police search for suspect who pointed gun at boy

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police officers are searching for a suspect who pointed a gun at a boy early Wednesday morning.

Police say two 13-year-old boys, who were staying at a hotel, were outside getting some fresh air in the 4800 block of Hayes Road when one spotted a laser dot on his chest. He looked across the street and saw a man pointing a handgun at him.

Both boys ran to tell an adult about the situation.

No suspect could be located.