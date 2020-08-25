 Skip to Content

Man arrested for OWI after crashing into Goodman Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man was arrested for OWI after crashing into the Goodman Center in Madison late Monday night.

The Madison Police Department said a suspected drunken driver drove a car into the building on Waubesa Street 10:30 p.m.

First responders reported the black sedan completely crashed through a brick wall and was halfway inside the Goodman Center.

The driver, Patrick Casey, admitted to drinking but also said he was having trouble with his breaks. He was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

